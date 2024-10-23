Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 12.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.89% to Rs 924.01 crore

Net profit of Gabriel India rose 12.23% to Rs 52.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 924.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 864.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.924.01864.458.568.5485.8477.1570.0363.0152.6946.95

