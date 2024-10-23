Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 12.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 6.89% to Rs 924.01 crore

Net profit of Gabriel India rose 12.23% to Rs 52.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 924.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 864.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales924.01864.45 7 OPM %8.568.54 -PBDT85.8477.15 11 PBT70.0363.01 11 NP52.6946.95 12

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

