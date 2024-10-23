Baba Arts standalone net profit rises 266.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 85.10% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Baba Arts rose 266.67% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 85.10% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.694.6311.59-2.380.460.130.440.120.330.09

