Baba Arts standalone net profit rises 266.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 85.10% to Rs 0.69 croreNet profit of Baba Arts rose 266.67% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 85.10% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.694.63 -85 OPM %11.59-2.38 -PBDT0.460.13 254 PBT0.440.12 267 NP0.330.09 267
