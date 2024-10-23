Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Baba Arts standalone net profit rises 266.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 85.10% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Baba Arts rose 266.67% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 85.10% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.694.63 -85 OPM %11.59-2.38 -PBDT0.460.13 254 PBT0.440.12 267 NP0.330.09 267

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

