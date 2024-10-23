Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Regis Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 27.50% to Rs 4.06 crore

Net profit of Regis Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.50% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.065.60 -28 OPM %0.74-15.54 -PBDT0.05-0.87 LP PBT0.05-0.87 LP NP0.05-0.87 LP

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

