Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 21.11% to Rs 3824.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3157.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.93% to Rs 14641.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11098.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.58% to Rs 14451.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11507.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.86% to Rs 53945.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40299.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

