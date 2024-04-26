Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 31.93% to Rs 14641.92 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 21.11% to Rs 3824.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3157.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.93% to Rs 14641.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11098.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.58% to Rs 14451.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11507.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.86% to Rs 53945.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40299.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14641.9211098.19 32 53945.3640299.87 34 OPM %71.7671.92 -71.7370.88 - PBDT5298.044395.24 21 19992.8916013.24 25 PBT5105.084261.13 20 19309.5715527.86 24 NP3824.533157.79 21 14451.1711507.69 26

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

