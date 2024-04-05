Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement, LTIMindtree in focus

Bajaj Finance: Assets under management (AUM) grew by 34% to approximately Rs 330,400 crore as of 31 March 2024 as compared to Rs 247,379 crore as of 31 March 2023. AUM in Q4 FY24 grew by approximately Rs 19,400 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has received assessment orders/ demand notices pertaining to six assessment years from the Income Tax Department. The company has received the orders / notices pertaining to six assessment years, amounting to a tax demand of Rs. 308.65 crore and interest thereon of Rs. 296.22 crore. This is on account of certain disallowances, for the assessment years 2013-14 to 2017-18 and 2019-20.

UltraTech Cement: The company announced the completion of 100 MW solar energy project under the Group Captive scheme in the state of Rajasthan. This is the companys first project for sourcing power for its captive consumption from the inter-state transmission network.

LTIMindtree: Aforza, the leading cloud and mobile solution specifically built for the Consumer Products industry, and LTIMindtree, announced a strategic partnership to deliver digital transformation in CRM & TPM across the consumer products industry.

Prestige Estates Projects: The company announced its latest acquisition of approximately 21 acres of prime land in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The acquired land will be planned for Residential Development spanning approximately 4 Mn Sft of developable area, comprising around 1800 apartments. The cost of acquisition is Rs 450 crore.

Cello World: The company announced the commissioning of the manufacturing facility in phased manner through its subsidiary company Cello Consumerware in Falna, District Pali, Rajasthan on 16 March 2024.

