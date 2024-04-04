NECC Board approved raising funds via equity issuance

The Board of North Eastern Carrying Corporation at its meeting held on 04 April 2024 has approved the allotment of 6,70,000 equity shares and 3955062 share warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs. 32.05 which includes a premium of Rs. 22.05 per equity share to promoters and other non-promoter group person (hereinafter referred to as Allottees) for cash consideration by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis.

