Bajaj Finance rallies on buzz over arms' IPO plan

Bajaj Finance advanced 3.09% to Rs 7,240.35 after the NBFC's subsidiary, Bajaj Housing Finance is anticipated to launch an initial public offering by the end of 2024.

As per the media reports, Bajaj Housing Finance has initiated preliminary talks with a number of investment banks about a potential IPO in order to meet regulatory requirements. The company hopes to get a $9 billion to $10 billion valuation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to media sources, the company intends to raise between $900 million to $1 billion through the proposed IPO, taking into account the estimated valuation range and minimum dilution.

Bajaj Finance is engaged in lending and allied activities. It focuses on consumer lending, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and value-added services.

The NBFC reported 22.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,638.95 crore on a 31.3% jump in total income to Rs 14,165.98 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News