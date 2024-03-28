Nifty April futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,464.95, a premium of 138.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,326.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 203.25 points or 0.92% to 22,326.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.02% to 12.83.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.

