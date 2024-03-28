Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,464.95, a premium of 138.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,326.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 203.25 points or 0.92% to 22,326.90.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.02% to 12.83.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Sensex climbs 655 pts; Nifty tops 22,300; PSU Banks rally

RBI to announce next monetary policy meeting outcome on 8 April 2024

Bank of Maharashtra climbs on appointing Nidhu Saxena as MD &amp; CEO

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ambuja Cement allots 21.20 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story