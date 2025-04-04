Bajaj Finance rises afterr recording 36% YoY growth in new loans in Q4

Bajaj Finance advanced 1.70% to Rs 8744 after the company reported 36% increase in new loans booked during Q4 FY24 to 10.70 million as compared to 7.87 million in Q4 FY24.

Customer franchise as of 31 March 2025 stood at 101.82 million as compared to 83.64 million as of 31 March 2024. In Q4 FY25, the customer franchise increased by 4.70 million.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 26% to Rs 416,750 crore as of 31 March 2025 as compared to Rs 330,615 crore as of 31 March 2024. In Q4 FY25, AUM grew by Rs 18,700 crore.

Deposits book stood at Rs 71,400 crore as of 31 March 2025 as against Rs 60,151 crore as of 31 March 2024, which is a growth of 19% on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Bajaj Finance is one of Indias leading and most diversified financial services companies. The company is mainly engaged in the business of lending. BFL has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SME, and commercial customers with a significant presence.

The NBFCs consolidated net profit jumped 16.69% to Rs 4,246.54 crore on 27.46% rise in total income to Rs 1,8058.32 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

