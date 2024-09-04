Bajaj Finserv Ltd gains for fifth session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1866, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.54% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% gain in NIFTY and a 20.49% gain in the Nifty Financial Services. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1866, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 25136.35. The Sensex is at 82165.57, down 0.47%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has added around 19.03% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23922.2, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1870.65, up 0.02% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 23.54% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% gain in NIFTY and a 20.49% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 212.54 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

