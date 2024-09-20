Bajaj Finserv Ltd rises for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1913.7, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.39% in last one year as compared to a 30.7% jump in NIFTY and a 24.82% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1913.7, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.53% on the day, quoting at 25803.45. The Sensex is at 84485.2, up 1.56%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has gained around 18.06% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24403.65, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1908.9, up 1.04% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 25.39% in last one year as compared to a 30.7% jump in NIFTY and a 24.82% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 215.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

