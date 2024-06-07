Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finserv Ltd soars 3.1%, Gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd soars 3.1%, Gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1573.7, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.24% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 14.23% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1573.7, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has dropped around 1.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21894.9, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1579, up 3.09% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 208.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

