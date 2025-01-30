Bajaj Healthcare receives DCGI approval to manufacture Pimavanserin in India

Bajaj Healthcare has received an approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture both the API and Drug Formulation of Pimavanserin, a 34 mg capsule.

Pimavanserin is an atypical antipsychotic used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Pimavanserin, marketed globally as NUPLAZID, has become a preferred treatment in the US antipsychotic segment. In a recent update, Acadia Pharmaceuticals announced that NUPLAZID, along with its other brand DAYBUE , is projected to generate more than $1 billion in net sales in 2025.

The company has also extended offer for Pimavanserin to several leading Indian pharmaceutical companies, ensuring the product's availability in the domestic market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News