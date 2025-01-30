Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Healthcare receives DCGI approval to manufacture Pimavanserin in India

Bajaj Healthcare receives DCGI approval to manufacture Pimavanserin in India

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bajaj Healthcare has received an approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture both the API and Drug Formulation of Pimavanserin, a 34 mg capsule.

Pimavanserin is an atypical antipsychotic used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Pimavanserin, marketed globally as NUPLAZID, has become a preferred treatment in the US antipsychotic segment. In a recent update, Acadia Pharmaceuticals announced that NUPLAZID, along with its other brand DAYBUE , is projected to generate more than $1 billion in net sales in 2025.

The company has also extended offer for Pimavanserin to several leading Indian pharmaceutical companies, ensuring the product's availability in the domestic market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KPI Green Energy inks contract agreement with Coal India

Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 34.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 31.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Indus Infra Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 135.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Allied Blenders & Distillers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 57.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story