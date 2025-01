Allied Blenders & Distillers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 57.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 973.94 crore

Net profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers reported to Rs 57.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 973.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 894.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.973.94894.8311.996.6192.6215.8980.111.6657.47-4.42

