Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 34.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.02% to Rs 977.34 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global rose 34.56% to Rs 63.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 47.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.02% to Rs 977.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 888.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.977.34888.3411.2210.52108.0195.8182.2172.3563.8247.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News