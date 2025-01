Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 31.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.95% to Rs 1032.62 crore

Net profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT declined 31.19% to Rs 158.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 229.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.95% to Rs 1032.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 965.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1032.62965.5374.9976.40477.25504.80182.22252.72158.20229.91

