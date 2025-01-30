Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

KPI Green Energy inks contract agreement with Coal India

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
To develop 300 MWAC grid-connected ground-mounted solar PV plant in Khavda, Gujarat

KPI Green Energy has successfully signed contract agreement with Coal India to develop a 300 MWAC grid-connected ground-mounted solar PV plant with operation & maintenance (O&M) services for five years at GIPCL's Solar Park in Khavda, Gujarat. The contract price is Rs 1,311.40 crore, with completion expected by November 2025.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

