Indus Infra Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 135.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 209.43 crore

Net profit of Indus Infra Trust reported to Rs 135.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 209.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales209.430 0 OPM %82.810 -PBDT136.63-0.28 LP PBT136.63-0.28 LP NP135.08-0.28 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

