Bajaj Housing Finance gains as Q4 PAT rallies 54% YoY to Rs 587 crore

Bajaj Housing Finance added 1.78% to Rs 134.20 after the company reported a 53.84% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 586.68 crore on a 25.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,507.96 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Q4 FY24.

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 823 crore, up 31% as against Rs 629 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in the March 2025 quarter stood at Rs 719.75 crore, up 47.42% from Rs 488.22 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The ratio of operating expenses to net total income for Q4 FY25 was 21.7%, reflecting a decline from 27% in Q4 FY24.

Loan losses and provisions for Q4 FY25 amounted to Rs 30 crore, compared to Rs 35 crore in Q4 FY24.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 26% to Rs 1,14,684 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 91,370 crore as of 31 March 2024.

As of 31 March 2025, the gross NPA and net NPA stood at 0.29% and 0.11 %, respectively, compared to 0.27% and 0.10% as of 31 March 2024. The provisioning coverage ratio for stage 3 assets was at 60%.

The annualized return on average assets (ROA) for Q4 FY25 was 2.4%, compared with 2% in Q4 FY24.

The annualized return on average equity (ROE) for Q4 FY25 was 12.1%, compared to 12.7% in Q3 FY24.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 28.24% as of 31 March 2025, as against the regulatory requirement of 15%. Out of the total CRAR, Tier-1 was 27.72%.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit advanced 24.93% to Rs 2,162.90 crore on a 25.70% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 9,575.61 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Bajaj Housing Finance is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company (HFC) registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) since 2015 and has been offering mortgage loans.

