Tamilnad Mercantile Bank spurts after good Q4 outcome

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank surged 5.70% to Rs 466 after the banks' net profit rose 15.35% to Rs 291.90 crore on 8.78% increase in total income to Rs 1,542.06 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax rose 12.76% year-on-year to Rs 386.78 crore in Q4 March 2025. The operating profit for Q4 FY25 was Rs 403.98 crore as against Rs 366.55 crore for Q4 FY24, up 10.21% YoY.

The bank earned net interest income of Rs 567.92 crore for Q4 FY25 as against Rs 567.04 crore for Q4 FY24. In Q4 FY25, Net Interest Margin (NIM) was at 3.87% lower than 4.14% in Q4 FY24.

The bank's provisions and contingencies (excluding tax provisions) fell 26.85% to Rs 17.22 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) as on 31 March 2025 is 71.02%. (Previous Year 41.33%) without technical write-off and 93.86% (Previous Year 87.52%) with technical write-off.

The bank continues to hold COVID-19 related provision of Rs 250 crore (over and above regulatory provisions) as on 31 March 2025.

On a standalone basis, the bank's net profit rose 10.32% to Rs 1182.61 crore on 11.81% increase in total income to Rs 6141.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 556.13 crore as on 31 March 2025 as against Rs 576.38 crore as on 31 December 2024 and Rs 575.06 crore as on 31 March 2024.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 1.25% as on 31 March 2025 as against 1.32% as on 31 December 2024 and 1.44% as on 31 March 2024.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.36% as on 31 March 2025 as against 0.41% as on 31 December 2024 and 0.85% as on 31 March 2024.

The banks deposits increased to Rs 53,689 crore as on March 2025 as against Rs 49,515 crore in March 2024. The advance level of the bank increased to Rs 44,366 crore with a growth rate of 11% on YoY basis.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) one of the renowned old private sector banks, having its headquarters in Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu). The bank has opened 26 new branches during the year FY 24-25.

