GPT Infraprojects commissions steel girder manufacturing unit

GPT Infraprojects has successfully commissioned its Steel Girder and Components manufacturing facility at Village Majinan, PS Gurap, Dist Hooghly, West Bengal on April 24, 2025 with an initial capacity of 10,000 MT per annum.

The factory is located in Village Majinan, PS Gurap, approximately 60 km from Kolkata and the Company is in the process of obtaining RDSO approval for manufacture of steel bridge girders at this facility. Being a market leader in steel bridges for Railway and Highway, the new facility will provide the Company considerable cost advantage, allow the Company to substantially increase its capacity in the segment and enlarge its client base to Railways, NHAI, MORTH and other customers. Sufficient infrastructure provision has been kept to enhance the final capacity to 25,000 MTPA over a period of 2 years.

