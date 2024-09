Record date is 10 October 2024

IDFC First Bank has fixed 10 October 2024 as the record date for determining the shareholders of IDFC Limited who shall be issued and allotted the shares of IDFC FIRST Bank under the Scheme of Amalgamation of IDFC Financial Holding Company Limited into and with IDFC Limited, and IDFC Limited into and with IDFC FIRST Bank Limited.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp