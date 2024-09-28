Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.15% to Rs 557.14 crore

Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries rose 1.73% to Rs 46.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.15% to Rs 557.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 575.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.557.14575.2613.4312.7175.4573.7964.5962.7646.3845.59

