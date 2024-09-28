Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sep 28 2024
Sales decline 3.15% to Rs 557.14 crore

Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries rose 1.73% to Rs 46.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.15% to Rs 557.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 575.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales557.14575.26 -3 OPM %13.4312.71 -PBDT75.4573.79 2 PBT64.5962.76 3 NP46.3845.59 2

Sep 28 2024

