Avantel bags order worth Rs 44 cr from Larsen & Toubro

Avantel informed that it has received a purchase order for an amount of Rs 44.49 crore from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the supply of satcom systems.

The contract includes supply of satcom systems. The said contract is expected to be executed by March 2025.

Avantel specializes in providing strategic solutions to the Indian Defence Services and related establishments. It has developed and manufactured various radio components and unique products such as satellite communications, HF communications, electronic warfare, and radar systems. Currently, Avantel is working on expanding its portfolio by developing SCA-compliant software defined radios, high power HF systems, air defence radars, and small satellites.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp