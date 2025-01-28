Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajel Projects bags EPC contract from Power Grid Corporation

Bajel Projects bags EPC contract from Power Grid Corporation

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bajel Projects announced that it has secured an EPC contract from Power Grid Corporation of India for the construction of a 120 km transmission line.

This project, undertaken for Rajasthan IV 4A Power Transmission, an SPV of PowerGrid, involves the execution of Transmission Line Package TL03 for the Dausa-Ghiror 765 kV D/C line Part III.

This line is a crucial component of the transmission system designed to evacuate power from the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone Phase-IV (Part-4: 3.5 GW) Part A.

The project is expected to be completed within 23 months from the date of award notification.

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the Power Transmission and Power Distribution sectors. BPL was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales increased to Rs 651.77 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 194.34 crore in Q2 FY24.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 750 pts higher at 76,150; Bank, Financial Svcs up 2%, Auto gains over 1%

Countdown begins for Isro's 100th mission to launch navigation satellite

How DeepSeek's AI breakthrough could disrupt Nvidia & shake up tech stocks

LIVE: 5 dead, over 40 injured after wooden structure collapses at Baghpat community event

Russia oil trade with China, India stalls as sanctions drive up costs

The scrip fell 2.44% to currently trade at Rs 213.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Federal Bank slides as PAT declines due to higher provisions

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Larsen & Toubro to build AI-enabled 10-Megawatt data centre in Tashkent

Apitoria Pharma's Unit 2 completes USFDA inspection

RBI announces steps to inject liquidity in banking system

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story