Bajel Projects bags EPC contract from Power Grid Corporation

Bajel Projects announced that it has secured an EPC contract from Power Grid Corporation of India for the construction of a 120 km transmission line.

This project, undertaken for Rajasthan IV 4A Power Transmission, an SPV of PowerGrid, involves the execution of Transmission Line Package TL03 for the Dausa-Ghiror 765 kV D/C line Part III.

This line is a crucial component of the transmission system designed to evacuate power from the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone Phase-IV (Part-4: 3.5 GW) Part A.

The project is expected to be completed within 23 months from the date of award notification.

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the Power Transmission and Power Distribution sectors. BPL was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales increased to Rs 651.77 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 194.34 crore in Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 2.44% to currently trade at Rs 213.70 on the BSE.

