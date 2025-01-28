Larsen & Toubro to build AI-enabled 10-Megawatt data centre in Tashkent

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has received a significant order (valued between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore) to build Uzbekistan's first AI-enabled and sustainable 10-Megawatt data centre in Tashkent.

The project will set new standards for data centre infrastructure in the region, combining cutting-edge technology with a strong commitment to sustainability.

L&T will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction of this new-age Data Centre equipped with advanced AI capabilities to power the next generation AI applications, minimise environmental impact and maximise energy efficiency. The data centre will be equipped with robust security measures to protect sensitive data using cutting-edge security technologies.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

