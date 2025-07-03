Bajel Projects wins new order from Power Grid

Bajel Projects has secured a new order from PowerGrid Corporation of India (PGCIL). The new order falls within the Mega band*(Rs. 300 crore and above.) This "Mega order" highlights Bajel Projects' robust capabilities and continued contribution to strengthening India's national power grid.

The order pertains to the Transmission Line Package TL04 for the Siwani-Jind (PG) 400kV D/C (Quad) Transmission Line, which is associated with the Transmission System of REZ Ph -IV (Part 3: 6GW) (Bikaner Complex): Part B. The project was awarded to POWERGRID under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route. The scope of work for Bajel Projects includes the construction of a new 400kV Transmission Line spanning approximately 99 kilometers. The project is slated for completion within an 18-month timeframe. The order has been placed by PGCIL on behalf of their Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), M/s POWERGRID Siwani Transmission (erstwhile Bikaner B Power Transmission) (PSTL).