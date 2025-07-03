Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajel Projects wins new order from Power Grid

Bajel Projects wins new order from Power Grid

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Bajel Projects has secured a new order from PowerGrid Corporation of India (PGCIL). The new order falls within the Mega band*(Rs. 300 crore and above.) This "Mega order" highlights Bajel Projects' robust capabilities and continued contribution to strengthening India's national power grid.

The order pertains to the Transmission Line Package TL04 for the Siwani-Jind (PG) 400kV D/C (Quad) Transmission Line, which is associated with the Transmission System of REZ Ph -IV (Part 3: 6GW) (Bikaner Complex): Part B. The project was awarded to POWERGRID under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route. The scope of work for Bajel Projects includes the construction of a new 400kV Transmission Line spanning approximately 99 kilometers. The project is slated for completion within an 18-month timeframe. The order has been placed by PGCIL on behalf of their Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), M/s POWERGRID Siwani Transmission (erstwhile Bikaner B Power Transmission) (PSTL).

Commenting on this significant achievement, Mr. Rajesh Ganesh, MD and CEO of Bajel Projects Limited, stated, We are proud to contribute to the nation's green energy initiatives by strengthening the transmission system for the REZ Ph-IV, Bikaner Complex. This project reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, timely, and efficient solutions that power India's growth."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

