V2 Retail's revenue climbs 51% YoY in Q1 FY26

V2 Retail 's standalone revenue jumped 51% to Rs 628 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 415 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

The said growth underscores the effectiveness of the companys product-first strategy, improved sell-throughs, and deeper market penetration.

Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) stood at 5%, with strong double-digit growth in May and June, offset by a temporary dip in April due to the early Eid shift into Q4 FY25.

The sales per square foot stood at Rs 957 in Q1 FY26, demonstrating strong productivity despite a higher mix of new stores. This was driven by sharper merchandising, faster replenishments, and disciplined inventory management.

The company added 28 new stores and closed one underperforming location, taking its total store count to 216 and expanding its retail area to 23.48 lakh sq. ft. It stated that the expansion continues to focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, in line with the companys mission to democratize fashion for emerging India. V2 Retail is one of the fastest-growing retail company in India and enjoys strong brand equity from customers across segments. The company offers a portfolio of products, including apparel and lifestyle products. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 78.9% to Rs 6.44 crore on 68.4% increase in net sales to Rs 498.51 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.