Arkade Developers surges after acquiring Goregaon-based redevelopment project

Arkade Developers jumped 4.11% to Rs 196.20 after the company announced the acquisition of redevelopment rights of a strategically located society in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West.
Spread across 1.1 acres, the site offers a RERA saleable area of approx. 86,000 square feet and an estimated revenue potential of Rs 350 crore. The project will feature a mix of residential and commercial spaces, further strengthening its footprint in the Western suburbs.
This acquisition would be the companys 5th acquisition in the Goregaon- Malad micro-market in recent times. Furthermore, Arkade Developers has 4 completed and 3 ongoing projects within this residential belt.
The upcoming development is designed to offer planned homes with a configuration mix of 2 and 3 BHKs. Positioned with excellent connectivity and robust social infrastructure, this project adds significant value to Arkade Developers growth strategy in Mumbais western market.
Amit Jain, chairman and managing director, Arkade Developers, said: Our foray into yet another society redevelopment project in Goregaon reaffirms Arkades strong and growing footprint in this vital Mumbai suburb.
We understand Goregaons unique pulse and potential, having successfully delivered transformative projects in the area in the past. This latest acquisition aligns with our vision to create vibrant, future-ready spaces that add enduring value for homeowners, commercial users and the wider community.
Arkade Developers is a leading luxury real estate developer in Mumbai. The company is engaged in the development of new projects (development / construction of residential premises on land acquired by the company) and redevelopment of existing premises.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 69.5% to Rs 33.26 crore on 7% increase in net sales to Rs 131.45 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
