Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bakeri Urban Development Pvt consolidated net profit rises 451.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Bakeri Urban Development Pvt consolidated net profit rises 451.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 147.55% to Rs 14.63 crore

Net profit of Bakeri Urban Development Pvt rose 451.02% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 147.55% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.635.91 148 OPM %35.3451.44 -PBDT3.370.54 524 PBT3.370.52 548 NP2.700.49 451

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: IIT Delhi tops QS Rankings' list of Indian universities in sustainability

Rift in Opposition as Lalu Yadav backs Mamata Banerjee to lead INDIA bloc

Cryptocurrency safety tips: Store long-term holdings in a cold wallet

Berhampur University Result 2024 released; here's how to check and download

Market regulator Sebi widens scope of T+0 settlement to top 500 stocks

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story