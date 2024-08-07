Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 17.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales decline 17.02% to Rs 384.75 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines declined 17.90% to Rs 43.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.02% to Rs 384.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 463.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales384.75463.67 -17 OPM %17.1821.14 -PBDT73.23101.87 -28 PBT61.5890.37 -32 NP43.2952.73 -18

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

