Balaji Amines consolidated net profit declines 17.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.02% to Rs 384.75 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines declined 17.90% to Rs 43.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.02% to Rs 384.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 463.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.384.75463.6717.1821.1473.23101.8761.5890.3743.2952.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp