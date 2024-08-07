Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 22.84% to Rs 451.88 crore

Net profit of Mafatlal Industries rose 10.55% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 451.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 585.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales451.88585.61 -23 OPM %5.472.11 -PBDT27.1231.38 -14 PBT23.5727.48 -14 NP30.3827.48 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Foreigners with e-visa can now enter India via Port Blair seaport

LIVE: Godrej Consumer's net profit for Q1FY25 increases 41% to Rs 451 crore

Adani likely planning to raise $1.2 bn through share sale for flagship firm

India fastest growing retail market, to cross $1.4 trn by 2027: RIL

Coromandel International board appoints Sankarasubramanian as new MD & CEO

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story