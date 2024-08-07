Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.84% to Rs 451.88 crore

Net profit of Mafatlal Industries rose 10.55% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 451.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 585.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.451.88585.615.472.1127.1231.3823.5727.4830.3827.48

