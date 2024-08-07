Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.84% to Rs 451.88 croreNet profit of Mafatlal Industries rose 10.55% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 451.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 585.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales451.88585.61 -23 OPM %5.472.11 -PBDT27.1231.38 -14 PBT23.5727.48 -14 NP30.3827.48 11
