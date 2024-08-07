Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 81.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 81.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 73.52% to Rs 160.35 crore

Net profit of Master Trust rose 81.03% to Rs 34.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.52% to Rs 160.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 92.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales160.3592.41 74 OPM %38.6040.09 -PBDT46.4725.52 82 PBT45.4724.86 83 NP34.6519.14 81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Foreigners with e-visa can now enter India via Port Blair seaport

LIVE: Godrej Consumer's net profit for Q1FY25 increases 41% to Rs 451 crore

Adani likely planning to raise $1.2 bn through share sale for flagship firm

India fastest growing retail market, to cross $1.4 trn by 2027: RIL

Coromandel International board appoints Sankarasubramanian as new MD & CEO

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story