Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 81.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.52% to Rs 160.35 croreNet profit of Master Trust rose 81.03% to Rs 34.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.52% to Rs 160.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 92.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales160.3592.41 74 OPM %38.6040.09 -PBDT46.4725.52 82 PBT45.4724.86 83 NP34.6519.14 81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News