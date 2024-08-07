Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 81.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.52% to Rs 160.35 crore

Net profit of Master Trust rose 81.03% to Rs 34.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.52% to Rs 160.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 92.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.160.3592.4138.6040.0946.4725.5245.4724.8634.6519.14

