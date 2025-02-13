Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rubfila International consolidated net profit rises 182.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Rubfila International consolidated net profit rises 182.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 34.03% to Rs 137.97 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International rose 182.27% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.03% to Rs 137.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 102.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales137.97102.94 34 OPM %8.625.47 -PBDT13.466.43 109 PBT10.723.68 191 NP7.962.82 182

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 18.13% in the December 2024 quarter

S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ind-Agiv Commerce reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Emergent Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story