Rubfila International consolidated net profit rises 182.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.03% to Rs 137.97 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International rose 182.27% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.03% to Rs 137.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 102.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.137.97102.948.625.4713.466.4310.723.687.962.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News