Rubfila International consolidated net profit rises 182.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.03% to Rs 137.97 croreNet profit of Rubfila International rose 182.27% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.03% to Rs 137.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 102.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales137.97102.94 34 OPM %8.625.47 -PBDT13.466.43 109 PBT10.723.68 191 NP7.962.82 182
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content