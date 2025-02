Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 36.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.34% to Rs 72.69 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps declined 36.74% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.34% to Rs 72.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 56.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.72.6956.6415.4620.1110.2111.935.188.563.966.26

