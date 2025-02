Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 18.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.78% to Rs 43.98 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures rose 18.13% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.78% to Rs 43.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.43.9851.6154.6843.5018.9616.6117.8915.4414.5312.30

