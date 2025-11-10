Balaji Telefilms launches AstroVani by Balaji - an astrology app

Balaji Telefilms is stepping into a new space with the launch of AstroVani by Balaji - India's first premium astrology app that brings the world of astrology to your fingertips in a modern, easy, and trustworthy way.
AstroVani by Balaji is an astrology app that blends tradition and technology to create an experience that feels personal, authentic, and deeply connected to the Indian way of life. The app offers everything from daily horoscopes and life guidance to live one-on-one consultations with verified astrologers, numerologists, and palmists. Whether it's questions about career, relationships, health, or family, AstroVani by Balaji connects users to trusted experts who help bring clarity and confidence to everyday life.
Designed for today's generation that seeks both meaning and convenience, AstroVani by Balaji offers an ad-free, intuitive experience where privacy and trust come first. Its astrology reimagined credible, beautiful, and crafted to fit seamlessly into the rhythm of modern living.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
