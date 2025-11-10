Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma gains after USFDA clears Goa facility with zero observations

Marksans Pharma gains after USFDA clears Goa facility with zero observations

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Marksans Pharma rose 1.94% to Rs 186.30 after the company announced that it has received zero observations in a current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) inspection conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at its Goa facility.

In a filing exchange filing, the company stated that the inspection was carried out at its second manufacturing facility, located at Plot No. A-1, Phase 1-A, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Goa, India, from 3 November 2025 to 7 November 2025. The inspection concluded with zero Form 483 observations.

Mark Saldanha, managing director said, The successful outcome of the cGMP inspection by the US FDA is a testament to our ongoing commitment to product quality and regulatory compliance.

Marksans Pharma is primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing and sale of pharmaceutical formulations.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 34.3% to Rs 58.31 crore despite of 4.97% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 619.98 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

