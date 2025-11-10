Marksans Pharma gains after USFDA clears Goa facility with zero observations

Marksans Pharma rose 1.94% to Rs 186.30 after the company announced that it has received zero observations in a current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) inspection conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at its Goa facility.

In a filing exchange filing, the company stated that the inspection was carried out at its second manufacturing facility, located at Plot No. A-1, Phase 1-A, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Goa, India, from 3 November 2025 to 7 November 2025. The inspection concluded with zero Form 483 observations.

Mark Saldanha, managing director said, The successful outcome of the cGMP inspection by the US FDA is a testament to our ongoing commitment to product quality and regulatory compliance.