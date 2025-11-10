Borosil Q2 PAT climbs 24% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Borosil reported a 23.96% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.71 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 18.32 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 22.33% to Rs 340.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

During the quarter, profit before tax was Rs 30.47 crore, up 17.78% compared to the Rs 25.87 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 22.59% to Rs 315.60 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 257.44 crore in Q2 FY25. The cost of material consumed was at Rs 20.44 crore (down 6.2% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 30.09 crore (up 17.36% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 1.48 crore (down 62.15% YoY) during the period under review.