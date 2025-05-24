Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 24.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.63% to Rs 2752.38 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 24.28% to Rs 368.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 486.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.63% to Rs 2752.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2681.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.47% to Rs 1654.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1471.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 10446.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9368.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

