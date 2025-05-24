Gopal Snacks reports standalone net loss of Rs 39.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.75% to Rs 316.73 crore

Net loss of Gopal Snacks reported to Rs 39.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 26.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.75% to Rs 316.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 350.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.92% to Rs 19.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 1458.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1392.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

