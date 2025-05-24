Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaxtex Cotfab reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vaxtex Cotfab reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 5.25 crore

Net profit of Vaxtex Cotfab reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs -0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 68.41% to Rs 5.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.25-0.40 LP 5.2516.62 -68 OPM %-1.90307.50 --9.71-54.45 - PBDT0.90-0.80 LP 0.51-8.68 LP PBT0.89-0.80 LP 0.41-8.83 LP NP1.32-0.65 LP 0.88-8.83 LP

