IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 29.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.71% to Rs 9642.15 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank declined 29.44% to Rs 453.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 642.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.71% to Rs 9642.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8788.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9642.158788.6931.6738.37571.15852.60571.15852.60453.47642.64

