Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit rises 87.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:54 AM IST
Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 2681.92 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries rose 87.36% to Rs 486.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 259.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 2681.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2317.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.16% to Rs 1471.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1057.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 9368.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9759.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2681.922317.01 16 9368.879759.53 -4 OPM %25.4020.71 -24.0717.49 - PBDT820.99510.67 61 2591.722005.60 29 PBT646.84355.02 82 1941.001434.79 35 NP486.75259.80 87 1471.491057.40 39

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

