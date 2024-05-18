Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morarka Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Morarka Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8000.00% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Morarka Finance reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8000.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.04% to Rs 6.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.35% to Rs 7.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.810.01 8000 7.585.86 29 OPM %85.19-1000.00 -94.0693.34 - PBDT0.69-0.10 LP 7.135.47 30 PBT0.69-0.10 LP 7.135.47 30 NP0.53-0.43 LP 6.324.68 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Financials stocks rise

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Financials stocks edge lower

Motilal Oswal edges higher on bonus share issue proposal

Intellect completes implementation of DTB platform for Jordan Kuwait Bank

Continental Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

COSYN reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 19.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Warehousing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sellwin Traders reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story