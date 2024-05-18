Morarka Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8000.00% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Morarka Finance reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8000.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.04% to Rs 6.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.35% to Rs 7.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

0.810.017.585.8685.19-1000.0094.0693.340.69-0.107.135.470.69-0.107.135.470.53-0.436.324.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News