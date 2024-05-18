Vandana Knitwear standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.68% to Rs 1.75 crore

Net profit of Vandana Knitwear declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.68% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1.751.363.713.18-8.57-22.06-13.21-16.040.030.080.130.170.030.070.120.160.020.050.090.12

