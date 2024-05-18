Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vandana Knitwear standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Vandana Knitwear standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:54 AM IST
Sales rise 28.68% to Rs 1.75 crore

Net profit of Vandana Knitwear declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.68% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.751.36 29 3.713.18 17 OPM %-8.57-22.06 --13.21-16.04 - PBDT0.030.08 -63 0.130.17 -24 PBT0.030.07 -57 0.120.16 -25 NP0.020.05 -60 0.090.12 -25

