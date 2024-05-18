Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balkrishna Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Balkrishna Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2797.75, up 5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.19% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% gain in NIFTY and a 68.35% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2797.75, up 5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22502. The Sensex is at 74005.94, up 0.12%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added around 19.13% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23285.65, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2798.4, up 5% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up 30.19% in last one year as compared to a 23.61% gain in NIFTY and a 68.35% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 42.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Auto stocks edge higher

Sensex gains 224 pts; auto shares rally

Auto shares gain

Auto shares gain

Balkrishna Industries Ltd soars 1.41%, rises for third straight session

Benchmarks hover near opening levels; Pharma shares rises

Bharat Dynamics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kirti Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Volumes spurt at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

RVNL rises after PAT climbs 33% to Rs 478 cr in Q4 FY24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story