Kirti Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Kirti Investment reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.15 -60 0.240.24 0 OPM %2316.67760.00 -1908.33604.17 - PBDT1.451.17 24 4.841.51 221 PBT1.451.17 24 4.841.51 221 NP1.44-8.46 LP 4.77-8.12 LP

First Published: May 18 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

