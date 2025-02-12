Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 52.21% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net Loss of Balkrishna Paper Mills reported to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 52.21% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.651.36 -52 OPM %-30.77-27.94 -PBDT-1.43-2.44 41 PBT-1.43-2.45 42 NP-1.81-4.11 56

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

