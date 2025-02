Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 47.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 139.22 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 47.76% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 139.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 131.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.139.22131.7110.598.0615.4412.5411.228.459.226.24

